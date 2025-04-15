On this week’s episode of Billy T’ Billy, the NZ Herald’s comedy podcast, MacLeod-Whiting, Booth and Darling gathered for a discussion ahead of the festival.

The three comics are based in Wellington, which has been where many of the country’s top comedians have broken out, notably Taika Waititi and the Flight of the Conchords.

Despite its success in fostering talent, many Wellington comics feel the pressure to move to Auckland.

It’s something that MacLeod-Whiting made a focus of her pitch for the Billy T Award.

" I understand that there’s kind of industry expectation to move to Auckland when you get to a certain level, and I’ve never ruled that out.

“But I wanted to make a case for comedians staying in Wellington. I love so many of the Auckland comics up there, and I totally understand why so many of our good friends have gone to pursue opportunities elsewhere, it totally makes sense.

“But for me, just from my personal circumstances at the moment. I have a family here, my support network is here in terms of childcare.

“So that’s made me really want to double down here, and I love this city, and I think because of the smallness of the city, we have the opportunity to do really weird things.”

That includes one of the latest productions of the monthly comedy cabaret show, Airhorn, with the March version ending with “a fully fledged brawl with five professional wrestlers”.

It was a show that Darling said has helped drive home for them why they are staying in Wellington.

“I feel like Wellington’s had sort of like a mass exodus of comedians, which has been quite like a blow to the community of just seeing so many people go.

“I feel like so often I’ve got this like itching feeling of like, should I be somewhere else? Should I be moving to Melbourne? Should I move up to Auckland? What if I could be making it better then?”

But after Airhorn, Darling said the show made them “feel so inspired. I feel in Wellington, I am surrounded by people who inspire me as a comedian, and that’s something that’s like a real, like nice driver to stay here at the moment”.

Listen to the full episode for more from the Wellington-based 2025 Billy T nominees.

Billy T’ Billy is a NZ Herald podcast celebrating local comedy, in partnership with the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. New episodes are out every Wednesday.

The festival runs from May 2nd to 25th in Auckland and Wellington.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.