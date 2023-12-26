Well-known Australian chef Bill Granger died peacefully at a London hospital on Christmas Day. Photo / Getty Images

Well-known Australian chef Bill Granger has died “peacefully” at a London hospital.

Granger’s family shared the news on Instagram this morning, telling fans with “great sadness” the 54-year-old died on Christmas Day.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny at his bedside in their adopted home of London,” they wrote.

“He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

Melbourne-born Granger leaves behind his wife Natalie Elliott and daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny.

The Australian chef had had a 30-year career and was a much-loved food writer with 14 cookbooks under his belt, as well as five TV shows.

He was also a global restaurateur with him and his wife launching a business together that had 19 restaurants across Sydney, London, Greater Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Seoul.

Granger received honourable recognition in January this year when he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

When I first moved to Sydney 23 years back people used to talk about “Bill’s scrambled eggs” like he was their mate or or brother. And the corn fritters. And avocado toast, the dish that became a cultural icon (and economic meme). Gone way too young. RIP. #BillGranger pic.twitter.com/hlV4Y2lMQG — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) December 26, 2023

Many top chefs shared their condolences and heartache upon hearing the news, with Jamie Oliver commenting on the Instagram statement, confessing the news was “devastating”.

“What a guy he was ... a wonderful human, kind calm soul ... I admired everything he represented in food.

“I remember the first time I met him many moons ago, he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good.”

Nigella Lawson also commented on the post, sharing her love for his wife and children.

While Maggie Alderson wrote, “Nat and dear dear girls, I’ve been thinking about you so so much, praying it was going to be different news. Sending you all our love and holding your beautiful husband and father forever in our hearts.”