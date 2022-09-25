Bigger venue named for Juicy Fest Tauranga

American hip-hop star Chingy. Photo / Supplied

Juicy Fest Tauranga is moving to Trustpower Baypark and more tickets will become available, its organisers have confirmed.

The 2023 line-up includes some of the biggest R&B and hip-hop stars from the 1990s and 2000s, including headliners Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule. Other acts include Mya, Chingy, Lloyd, Bow Wow, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky and Twista.

Originally set for the Wharepai Domain, it was clear a bigger venue was needed when the Bay of Plenty festival sold out quickly after going on sale.

Promoter Glenn Meikle said the new venue meant they could ensure everyone who wanted to attend could have the chance to do so.

"We're expecting Juicy Fest Tauranga to be one of the biggest shows of the tour and one of the most popular music events in Tauranga this summer.

"If you've already snapped up your tickets for our Juicy Fest Tauranga show, your tickets remain valid. Anyone yet to purchase their tickets may want to get in fast to avoid missing out."

Juicy Festival, or Juicy Fest as it's colloquially named, is an R18 one-day festival scheduled for five shows across New Zealand including Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangārei.