Beyonce in talks of Oscars performance

The Run the World hitmaker could perform the song from a tennis court in Compton. Photo / Getty Images

Beyonce is reportedly in talks for a performance during the Oscars.

The R&B superstar is nominated for Best Original Song for Be Alive from King Richard, the biopic about tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams and their father and coach Richard Williams.

According to Variety, the Run the World hitmaker could perform the song from a tennis court in Compton, California, where the sporting icons used to practice with their parent, which would be beamed into the ceremony.

The publication, which cites "three individuals with knowledge of the talks" as their sources, suggested Will Smith - who portrays the titular role - could join Beyonce in Compton before heading to Hollywood Boulevard and catching the rest of the show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Will Smith attends the UK Premiere of King Richard. Photo / Gety Images

Meanwhile, reports suggest Billie Eilish could perform, as her Bond theme for No Time To Die is nominated for the same prize.

Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Diane Warren are also nominated.

The former is nominated for Down to Joy from Belfast, while Miranda's Dos Oruguitas from Encanto and Warren's Somehow You Do from Four Good Days are also in contention for the music accolade.

Eilish, 20, recently admitted she is "very nervous and very excited" about attending the Academy Awards.

The singer, who is nominated alongside her brother Finneaas O'Connell, is looking forward to walking the red carpet next weekend.

She said: "Oh, yeah, we'll be there, definitely. We're very nervous and very excited."

The prestigious bash will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoe Kravitz, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Chris Rock and Uma Thurman are among the starry list of presenters.