Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé reportedly earned more than US$280,000 ($430,000) a minute for her private gig in Dubai over the weekend.

The 41-year-old pop star returned to the stage for her first concert in almost five years by performing at the opening of new hotel Atlantis The Royal in the UAE city on Saturday night, with TMZ.com reporting she landed a whopping US$24 million ($37m) cheque for the show.

Beyoncé's private gig in Dubai was by invitation only. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé's concert - which was invitation-only - lasted for 85 minutes which means she would have earned approximately US$282,000 ($435,000) per minute.

Beyoncé didn’t feature any of her new music in the set list, but she did perform hits including Beautiful Liar, Halo, Crazy In Love and Drunk In Love.

During the show, Beyoncé treated the select audience to a special moment as she brought her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing a duet with her.

The pair teamed up to sing Brown Skin Girl, with Beyoncé telling the audience: “Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter.” The youngster wore a sparkly red suit with trainers and her mum affectionately touched her face as they sang together, with the singer telling the crowd: “Love to all the brown skin girls. If you love brown skin women, help me sing.”

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z and their three children as well as her parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles were all in the audience for the exclusive event, while famous faces who landed an invitation included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Liam Payne and Bar Refaeli, according to The Hollywood Reporter.