The talented ensemble of Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

The Auckland Arts Festival is back for 2024, with dozens of events across Tāmaki Makaurau running until March 24. For reviews on the big theatre performances hitting the stages across the festival, check back here for insights from the New Zealand Herald team.

Bernie Dieter Club Kabarett

For years now, the heart of every Auckland Arts Festival has been its cabaret. Taking up residence in the Spiegeltent in Aotea Square, each show is often a highlight of the festival.

If you’ve seen one, you know largely what to expect. There will be singing, there will be naughty jokes involving the crowd, there will be performers doing jaw-dropping gymnastics, swinging from the ceiling in ropes, and twirling hula hoops in a way you never could have imagined when you played with them in primary school.

That’s not to disregard the talent on display. While all these cabarets have the same pieces to them, the picture each troupe creates with them is where the true talent lies.

Club Kabarett, with its German dive bar setting, stands out for the very simple way it presents each performance. After Bernie Dieter herself - dressed in a fabulous studded costume with attention-grabbing black wig - kicks things off with a raunchy rendition of The Beatles’ Come Together that sets the tone for the rest of the night, she then remains at the back of the stage for most of the night, her powerful vocals present beneath every performance that follows.

Joe Keeley's aerial stunts were aided by Bernie Dieter's powerful vocals. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Her voice is incredible, accompanied by an equally talented band, and the music is the perfect score to each performer who graces the stage. The band and performers work in tandem, the songs incorporated into each routine so that specific beats in the music match each split, spin and drop.

It was a particular standout during Joe Keeley’s opening and closing aerial performances, a clear highlight that was captivating to watch and listen to. Later performers, including an endless variety of hula hoops, a back-bending fire eater, and a gender-challenging pole routine, were a feast for the eyes and ears. Dieter’s expertise on the mic continued through her own performances, working the crowd in the second act with an outrageous faux fur coat and delivering the night’s best jokes.

The power the music brings to the show was noticeable during two acts that weren’t accompanied by vocals, which also weren’t helped by a prolonged set-up involving members of the audience, and the lack of a raised platform for a gymnastic dance routine that took place largely on the floor and was impossible to see from the back of the venue.

The complete show is an undeniable hit - equally parts sexy, hilarious and jaw-dropping. You may have seen similar versions of these performances in the past, but Bernie Dieter and her talented performers make it feel fresh again, a show you’ll be dying to see again the second it ends.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is on at the Spiegeltent until March 24