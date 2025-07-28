Director Gurinder Chadha is working on a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham, set for 2027. Photo / Getty Images

More than two decades after the original, another Bend It Like Beckham is on the way.

Director Gurinder Chadha has confirmed she is working on a sequel to the hit 2002 film, which starred Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra.

It will be released in 2027 in honour of Bend It Like Beckham’s 25th anniversary and also to coincide with the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Chadha told the BBC she’d received requests for a follow-up “almost twice a week” since the release of the original, which was made on a $7.2 million budget and became a box office hit, making around $120m worldwide.

“We’ve been part of changing the game for women, so it felt like this was a good time for me to go back and investigate the characters,” she explained.