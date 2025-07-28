Director Gurinder Chadha is working on a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham, set for 2027. Photo / Getty Images
More than two decades after the original, another Bend It Like Beckham is on the way.
Director Gurinder Chadha has confirmed she is working on a sequel to the hit 2002 film, which starred Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra.
It will be released in 2027 in honour of Bend ItLike Beckham’s 25th anniversary and also to coincide with the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
Chadha told the BBC she’d received requests for a follow-up “almost twice a week” since the release of the original, which was made on a $7.2 million budget and became a box office hit, making around $120m worldwide.
“We’ve been part of changing the game for women, so it felt like this was a good time for me to go back and investigate the characters,” she explained.
Chadha hinted that she’d been thinking about a sequel back in 2023, when she told the Mirror that for “the longest time” she had avoided the idea.
“But I have to say, after the World Cup this year, and also with the Euros a few years ago, my brain is ticking again and I have an idea in my head that I’m thinking through for the first time,” she told the publication.
“I’m thinking that I could definitely do something. I never wanted to follow the girls off in America, because I felt that what I had created was so magical for that moment in time.
“It’s very hard with sequels – there are very few sequels that I think really hit the mark after the success of the first film.
“However, I do have an idea and I am starting to work on it, so I think I will definitely do something that shows how brilliant our athletes are right now.”