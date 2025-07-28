Advertisement
Bend It Like Beckham sequel set for 2027, marks 25th anniversary

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Director Gurinder Chadha is working on a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham, set for 2027. Photo / Getty Images

More than two decades after the original, another Bend It Like Beckham is on the way.

Director Gurinder Chadha has confirmed she is working on a sequel to the hit 2002 film, which starred Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra.

It will be released in 2027 in honour of Bend It ’s 25th anniversary and also to coincide with the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

