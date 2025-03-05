“Two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying: ‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love season one, can’t wait for season two. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen’.”

The 59-year-old comedian joked that he couldn’t think of anything “more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance”.

The show - which stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower and John Turturro - focuses on office workers at Lumon industries who have undergone the so-called ‘severance’ procedure, which is the clinical separation of their work and personal lives.

Ben admitted it was “pretty cool” that Obama responded at all, before opening up on how Reeves, 60, took to the role.

He recalled: “We did it like a full-on recording session. He was in LA, I was in New York, but he went into the studio and did multiple takes.

“He took it very seriously. He’s just like the most warm and inviting voice.

“I don’t know if when you see the building and hear his voice you necessarily immediately think that it’s Keanu, but then I think you just have this innate sort of feeling.”