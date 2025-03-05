Barack Obama turned down Keanu Reeves’ role in Severance.
The former United States President, 63, was offered a role in the hit AppleTV+ psychological sci-fi thriller series by Ben Stiller - who serves as executive producer and director on the show - as the voice of an animated Lumon building in a film shown to staff in season two.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Stiller said: “There was one person that I asked before [Reeves], and he said ‘no’.”
Stiller confirmed Obama was the other person.
“I didn’t ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said: ‘I can relay the request if you write an email’. So I wrote this email to him saying: ‘Hey, we have this show... whatever’.