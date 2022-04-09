JLo has revealed the special meaning behind her green engagement ring. Photo / Twitter

Jennifer Lopez announced she is, once again, engaged to Ben Affleck, with a special short video posted on her website.

The video features Lopez, visibly emotional, looking at her green engagement ring.

In addition to being extremely rare, the green diamond has a strong sentimental value for JLo.

JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!

In a previous issue of her On the JLo newsletter, the actress and singer shared that the colour green has always held a special significance to her.

"I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," she wrote, talking about the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

"I've realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realised there are no coincidences," she added.

The "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker also mentioned purchasing a painting with a green bird on someone's hands, and the words "Let Go" on each side.

"I don't buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the colour green," she wrote.

"Birds always fly around me. I've always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolise love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to the signs."

The couple are now preparing to tie the knot, almost two decades after calling off their first engagement.