As well as her hospital photos, Bella Hadid shared a selection of other pictures, including one of a sky with a double rainbow and a pastoral landscape.

Recently, she opened up about her struggles with Lyme disease and said she struggles to take showers because she is often in “excruciating pain”.

Speaking with Vogue, she said: “I think nobody really understands chronic illness.

“It’s hard to take a shower most days, which I promise guys, if you’re reading this, I shower every day. But sometimes, if I have one day off, if I can get in the shower and make myself breakfast, I see that as an accomplishment.

“Our interview today was at 3pm. I was in excruciating pain until 11am and had a very tough morning.”

Hadid previously insisted she was “not giving up” in her battle with Lyme disease.

Bella Hadid, 28, was diagnosed with Lyme disease when she was 16. Photo / Getty Images

She wrote on Instagram: “The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.

“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

She added: “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling – it will get better. I promise.”