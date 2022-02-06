Sean Synnott's hilarious reaction to daughter's gold medal win. Video / Three

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wowed Aotearoa when she won her Winter Olympic Games Gold - and the win has made a star of her Dad too.

Zoi's Dad Sean Synnott spoke to Newshub directly after the win, and his excitement was infectious. He managed to swear twice in the live cross.

"The only thing I looked for was her younger sister's reaction," he said.

"She was [going] f***ing crazy she was going off the roof," he added.

"I'm pretty f***ing excited to be honest and I'm really happy to see all the investment from all of these people has turned out."

But it was when Synnott was asked how hard his daughter had worked and the sacrifices she had made to top the snowboarding podium that he delivered his most memorable answer.

"Well the toilet blocked up this morning, ah yesterday morning," he said, sharing a chuckle with the reporter who attempted to clarify what that meant.

Viewers on social media praised the proud father for his off-the-cuff reaction.

"If I ever win an Olympic medal my dad better be at least this excited for me," the user who shared the video said.

Gold medallist Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Team New Zealand celebrates her win. Photo / Getty Images

"The joy of seeing your child taking on the world and winning! Just brilliant," another wrote.

"I think we have just got our quote of the year," declared another Twitter user. "A true Southlander."

"What a champion Dad," said an additional user.

The 20-year-old made New Zealand Olympic history with her slopestyle win.

As the top qualifier, the 20-year-old Kiwi was the last name on the run list, so, no matter what the situation, her final run would dictate her result.

Counting an 84.51 from her first run, the Kiwi had the silver medal in the bag, but if she could better an 87.68 set by the USA's Julia Marino, she would be going home with a gold medal.

She had already had an incomplete ride - going down on her second run. With one final attempt on the course, she needed to go big - and did she ever.

Dropping a flawless run before being swarmed by Marino and Australia's Tess Coady, Sadowski-Synnott waited as the judges announced her score - 92.88 and a gold medal.