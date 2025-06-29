Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Beethoven 5 shines in Auckland Philharmonia’s popular two-night event – William Dart

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Violinist Arabella Steinbacher performs Mozart's A major concerto with conductor Giordano Bellincampi at Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Sav Schulman

Violinist Arabella Steinbacher performs Mozart's A major concerto with conductor Giordano Bellincampi at Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Sav Schulman

Review by William DartLearn more

Auckland Philharmonia’s Beethoven 5 was one grand meal of a concert, so popular that the orchestra programmed it on two consecutive evenings.

Music director Giordano Bellincampi ensured that Rossini’s La Cenerentola overture had the tempting tang of the perfect amuse-bouche.

Tumultuous tutti chords punctuated wisps of melody, by turns wry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment