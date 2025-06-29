Violinist Arabella Steinbacher performs Mozart's A major concerto with conductor Giordano Bellincampi at Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Sav Schulman

Auckland Philharmonia’s Beethoven 5 was one grand meal of a concert, so popular that the orchestra programmed it on two consecutive evenings.

Music director Giordano Bellincampi ensured that Rossini’s La Cenerentola overture had the tempting tang of the perfect amuse-bouche.

Tumultuous tutti chords punctuated wisps of melody, by turns wry and languid until a bustling allegro vivace took over, fired by the composer’s signature crescendos along the way.

Mozart’s violin concertos are modest affairs, entrees if you like alongside weightier 19th-century specimens. And tonight’s soloist, Arabella Steinbacher, in interview, had told us to expect lightness, playfulness and lots of joy when she tackled Mozart’s A major concerto.

She delivered all of this with impeccable Mozartian phrasing and nuance. The orchestra responded in kind, with the maestro Bellincampi visibly prompting the subtlest of shading.