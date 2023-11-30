Barrett and Hannah had a romantic getaway to Fiji before they move to Japan. Photo / Instagram, @hannahlaity

This week All Blacks’ Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith took off for Japan to settle in before playing together at Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

But before that, Barrett and his wife Hannah had a romantic getaway to Fiji before their big family move to the land of the rising sun.

The pair spent an idyllic few days last weekend at the luxurious adults-only Tokoriki Island resort in the Mamancuca Islands (considered one of Fiji’s finest).

It was their first holiday without daughters 3-year-old Billie Rose and baby sister Coco who was born in January, and Hannah told her Instagram followers the pair had mixed emotions about their first holiday without their kids.

With no television, telephone or internet access in their beach-front bure, they could unplug and relax, luxuriating in outdoor tropical showers, fine-dining floating breakfasts and champagne lunches.

Alongside unadulterated couple time, they also made the most of seeing their loved ones before they left.

The move to Japan means they celebrated Christmas early; they hosted both of their extended families for festivities at their Remuera home last month.

As they got ready to relocate, Hannah’s been sharing their preparations for their move to Japan on her new Instagram broadcast channel, Chats with Hannah, where she said they essentially packed all their life into two suitcases each and one suitcase per daughter.

She also revealed that Beauden was absolutely gutted about the All Blacks RWC finals loss in Paris.

Hannah and Beauden heading for the plane. Photo / Instagram, @hannahlaity

On Tuesday night Hannah shared an Instagram story of herself, Beauden and Smith heading for the plane and a snap of the Barrett’s daughters settling into their seats, saying “Nagoya here we come.”

Nagoya is 50 minutes away from the city of Toyota, where the team is based.

Last year Beauden told media he was looking forward to taking up the opportunity with Toyota alongside his good friend and long-term team-mate Aaron, and on Wednesday Beauden revealed on Instagram that his Toyota Verblitz 2023-24 season opening game would be in 10 days.