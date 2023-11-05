BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Boulos mistakenly assumes a symptom of a guest's medical condition to be reaction to one of his statements. Video / BBC

A BBC Breakfast presenter was left slightly flustered after he accidentally mistook a symptom of a guest’s medical condition to be a reaction to a statement he made.

Appearing on air in the UK this weekend, fill-in presenter Ben Boulos bantered with his co-presenter Sarah Campbell about the current economic state. Calling it “shrinkflation” – a word that describes items getting smaller but staying the same price – the hosts welcomed an analyst on to the show to discuss the situation.

Appearing via video link, retail analyst Teresa Wickham stayed quiet as Boulos explained to viewers that he gets wound-up discussing money. “Whenever we talk about this on Money and Work, it really winds people up, because they’re just not getting as much for their money.”

Presenter Ben Boulos (left) was left slightly flustered after he accidentally mistook a symptom of a guest’s medical condition to be a reaction to one of his statements. Photo / BBC

Cutting to Wickham, Boulos saw she was shaking her head and assumed she agreed with his statement. “You’re shaking your head, Teresa. You can’t believe it either.”

However, all was not what it seemed, and Wickham politely explained to the morning show presenter that she actually has a medical condition. “No, I’m shaking my head because I’ve got dystonia, so don’t worry,” she said.

Retail analyst Teresa Wickham suffers from the neurological movement disorder dystonia. Photo / BBC

Dystonia is a neurological movement disorder that can result in involuntary muscle contractions, slow repetitive movements or abnormal postures that can be painful.

Immediately flustered, Boulos profusely apologised, but Wickham appeared unfazed. “No, no, no, that’s all right. I’m quite open about it, but people think I disagree with them.”

The pair moved on from the situation, but it clearly remained front and centre in Boulos’ mind, as he reiterated at the end of the segment how sorry he was for mistaking her medical condition for a reaction.

“Apologies again for my mistake at the beginning of our conversation,” he told Wickham, adding that he had “learned something for the future”.