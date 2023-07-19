Newsreader Ben Thompson hid behind his notes when presenting a story about snakes. Photos / BBC News

Newsreader Ben Thompson hid behind his notes when presenting a story about snakes. Photos / BBC News

A BBC newsreader has struck a chord with viewers after hiding behind his notes while on air because he was frightened by a story he was presenting.

British presenter Ben Thompson, 41, confessed to viewers that he would have to hide his face as he prepared to present a story about snakes.

He opened up to viewers about his phobia – but while the move has earned him a few laughs, it’s also gained him sympathy from many others who share his fear of reptiles.

Why did it have to be snakes?! This is how to read the news if you're scared of it - hide behind your notes @BBCBenThompson tells the story of the Burmese python captured in Florida @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/u5qELKdKhO — Clare Casey (@clarelcasey1) July 17, 2023

“I’m not sure quite how I tell you this next story, because I hate snakes,” he admitted on air before covering his face with his script.

“So I’m going to do it like this.”

He then told the story about the capture of a record-sized python in Florida. When he was finished, he re-emerged and asked jokingly, “Is it gone yet?”

Viewers were quick to share their sympathies on Twitter, with one writing, “Aww. Poor guy. I feel for him. I have a phobia of lizards and am having a hard time watching S2 of The Afterparty because there’s a lizard in nearly every scene.”

“I can’t imagine having to report on something that scared you! This was adorable, though.”

Another commented, “Oh my, I know how this anchor feels. I could give him a hug right now.”

Others found the moment funny, with one writing, “LOL very funny - news reporter is like, ‘is it gone yet? Ok, good’.”

Thompson first started at the BBC in his university days in 2001, working at Radio Wales and on morning news show Good Morning Wales in Cardiff.

He was then chosen to become a BBC trainee and gained work experience across different areas of the newsroom.

Thompson started on BBC Breakfast in 2011 and now presents the show, as well as co-hosting the daily business show Business Live.

His first job on camera was as a business correspondent in the Middle East in 2008.