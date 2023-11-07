Barbra Streisand has just released her own tell-all book. Photo / Channel 10

Barbra Streisand has released her tell-all book My Name is Barbra - and there are some shocking revelations about her life within it.

The memoir looks back at her long career and her interactions with several of Hollywood’s most famous stars.

And in one especially shocking anecdote, Streisand opens up about the time she met The Godfather star Marlon Brando.

Back when she was married to her first husband Elliott Gould, she ran into Brando - and in the book, she revealed what he said to her left her gobsmacked.

As Streisand tells it, Brando approached her, made direct eye contact and told her, “I’d like to f*** you.”

Utterly shocked, she quickly responded, “That sounds awful.”

Brando, who was also married at the time, then backed down and said, “Okay. Then I’d like to go to a museum with you.”

Streisand recalled running into actor Marlon Brando, pictured here in 1953. Photo / Getty Images

The thought of going to a museum with Brando sounded “very romantic”, she recalled.

“He’d hit on a fantasy of mine … to walk through a museum with someone I was very attracted to and look at great art … exploring it together,” Streisand wrote.

But the conversation then took a turn, with Brando telling her that “I don’t think you’re going to be with Elliott much longer”.

She added that Brando said her husband wasn’t handsome enough for her, writing that she was “taken aback” by the comment.

“I’m married to him. What do you mean?” Streisand replied, with Brando responding, “He’s not good‑looking enough for you.”

Streisand did in fact go on to separate from Gould in 1969, then marrying James Brolin in 1998.

Elsewhere in the book, she wrote of losing her virginity to a man after spending time together smoking weed.

She wrote that the anonymous man acted like “nothing had ever happened” between them afterwards.

Streisand is the latest Hollywood star to release a tell-all book, following in the footsteps of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Britney Spears.