Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photo / Twitter @BAFTAs

Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photo / Twitter @BAFTAs

The BAFTA Awards had an awkward moment today when an award was accidentally presented to the wrong person.

Metro has reported that Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur accidentally presented the Best Supporting Actress award to the wrong person after he had a miscommunication with his interpreter.

Taking to the stage with his interpreter, the star presented the category using sign language and announced the winner as Carey Mulligan for her role in She Said.

The real winner however was actually Kerry Condon for her role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Following the blunder, Kotsur’s translator made the correction and the win which was later aired on television was edited to remove the awkward moment.

Accepting her award, Condon said the win felt “really surreal”.

We're here for Kerry Condon thanking her animals ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/guDK3AV4Y6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

She went on to thank the playwriter, Martin McDonagh for offering her the part and other parts she has had during her career adding, “you make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

Speaking about how she was feeling from the BAFTA winner’s room, 40 year old Condon, said: “Oh my God, the whole thing was just this blackout weird moment.

“All I remember is looking and seeing all the boys looking at me like, “Get up!” It was just it was really surreal.”

Kerry Condon, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "The Banshees of Inisherin", poses in the Winners Room at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 in London. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Condon also paid tribute to her dogs and horses.

Speaking live on stage at the Royal Festival Hall, she said: “Oh my God, thanks a million. This means so much to me really. I have to thank Sir Alan Parker who gave me my first job when I was 16 years old. And I have to thank Martin, thank you for this part, Martin. Thank you for all the parts you’ve given me, they make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman. The cast were amazing, so kind and generous to me. I have to thank my family in Ireland, they were always at the other end of the phone for me. I also have to thank my horses and my dog because they show me so much love and give me meaning in life.”

The 40-year-old star sought off competition from Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dolly de Leon, and Mulligan to collect the accolade for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Meanwhile, Condon’s co-star Barry Keoghan - who hails from Summerhill in Dublin, Ireland - picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dominic Kearney in the movie and in his speech admitted that he “should have planned” what to say beforehand.

He said: “This is for the kids who are dreaming to be something, the kids from the area that I’m from, this is for you.”

- Additional reporting by Bang Showbiz