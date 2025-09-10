Fans rushed to comment on the viral clips, with one writing: “Bad bone knee!”

Another teased: “I’m screaming!!! He was doing the bare minimum and somehow hurt himself?”

“I shouldn’t be laughing at that; but it happens to all of us,” another remarked, while one fan replied: “He went from young man to senior citizen real quick!”

Bad Bunny’s residency was launched back in July and has welcomed an array of superstar guests including Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, and Austin Butler.

The first nine shows of his 30-concert stretch, which are taking place at San Juan’s Coliseo for consecutive three-day weekends into September, are only open to Puerto Rican residents … unless you’re a celebrity.

It comes after the star left very little to the imagination in a selfie that went viral on social media.

In the picture, a near-naked Bad Bunny stands in front of a full-length mirror, showing off his numerous tattoos and gym-toned physique in a pair of white Calvin Klein briefs.

“You just broke the internet,” remarked one fan, while a viral post on X sharing the picture had more than 100,000 views.

“Insane,” commented a fan, with another adding: “I’ve never been more grateful for the zoom feature on my iPhone”.

Bad Bunny recently revealed he had included two Australian dates in the announcement of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour.

It will mark the first time the Puerto Rican pop star has ever performed Down Under.

He will take to Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium in Olympic Park on Saturday, February 26 and March 1 next year, between dates in Sao Paulo and Barcelona.

The three-time Grammy and 11-time Latin Grammy award winner is one of the biggest names in the music industry.

He was the most streamed artist on Spotify for three years running between 2020 and 2023 and hasn’t left the top five since 2018. Even more impressively, his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is the most streamed release ever on Spotify.

