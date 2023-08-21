The Weeknd has announced a show at Auckland's Eden Park.

Grab your sunglasses Kiwis, there’s about to be some blinding lights at Eden Park.

It’s been six long years since he last visited New Zealand, but it seems we have finally earned it. The Weeknd is returning for a massive show at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Taking place on December 7, your favourite starboy is kicking off summer with his After Hours Til Dawn world tour, which will see him perform all your favourite hits from his 2020 album, After Hours, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album, Dawn DM.

Following on from shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, it’s anticipated The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – will sell out all four Australasian shows after the massive success of the tour so far which has seen record-breaking ticket sales in stadiums across Europe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 1 at 11am.

The Diamond certified and award-winning artist first shot to fame in 2013 with the release of his album, Kiss Land. Debuting at number two on the Billboard top 200, he further solidified himself in the music space by collaborating on multiple film soundtracks including Earned It from Fifty Shades of Grey.

After winning a Grammy for Best R&B Performance with the popular film’s single, he didn’t release another album until Beauty Behind the Madness in 2015. Reaching number one on the US charts, the star won over fans with his career defining hits including Can’t Feel My Face and The Hills.

The album was a huge success both commercially and critically as it went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, as well as a nomination for Album of the Year. But the singer-songwriter didn’t stop there. Going from strength to strength he quickly released the album Starboy in 2016, which saw similar success to his prior album.

The Weeknd has since become one of the world’s best-selling musicians with over 75 million records sold.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Weeknd

What: After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium World Tour

When: December 7

Tickets: One NZ customer pre-sale begins Friday, August 25 at 11am

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, August 31 at 11am

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1 at 11am