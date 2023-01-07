The Marvel actor has paid tribute to his carers in his latest Instagram update. Photo / AP

The Marvel actor has paid tribute to his carers in his latest Instagram update. Photo / AP

Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to his ICU team in his latest update since being run over by his own snowplough.

The actor, who is celebrating his 52 birthday in hospital, has been in intensive care since the shocking accident at his Lake Tahoe ranch and in his latest update to fans he took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him.

The picture shows Renner in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him and he wrote: “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”

The accident shocked friends and fans of the actor this week when it was reported he had been struck by a snowplough after he tried to help remove a stranded family member’s car from the snow near his home in Tahoe.

Reports at the time stated the star was left “completely crushed” by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.

The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplough accident. Photo / Instagram

A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to the hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

His family released a statement thanking fans, saying they were ”tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support”.

The Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week: “At this point in the investigation... we believe this is a tragic accident.”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old Avengers star was trying to help a stranded drvier outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in a critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries.

While the Reno City Major, Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night, “He was helping someone stranded in the snow.” She said she and the actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened Sunday morning near the Mt Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.

“He is always helping others,” she told the newspaper.

The ‘Avengers’ actor has been flooded with well-wishes from fellow Marvel co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany as he recovers, with famous faces including Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom and Heidi Klum also sending him uplifting messages.