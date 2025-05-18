“Love is the strongest force in the world. Let’s spread more love.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s crazy.”

Wasted Love saw him hit the high notes while mixing opera and techno.

In his Eurovision song, about unrequited love, he blends lyricism and balladry, before ending with a techno flourish.

His performance was filmed in black and white, in the 4:3 ratio of the monochrome television era.

Sweden had long been the bookmakers’ hot favourite to win the 69th edition of the contest in Basel, Switzerland, with the comedy trio KAJ’s Bara Bada Bastu on the delights of sweating it out in a sauna.

But they faded away as the votes came in, finishing fourth ahead of Italy, Greece, and France.

Separate jury and viewer votes from each of this year’s 37 participating countries – with equal weight – plus an extra vote from the rest of the world combined, decided who won the coveted microphone-shaped trophy.

JJ, representing Austria, performs Wasted Love on stage during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Photo / Getty Images

‘Ich Komme’

An estimated 160 million people across Europe and beyond were expected to tune in for the annual TV spectacle, where kitsch, glam, and spectacular staging go hand in hand.

The 26 finalists took to the stage carrying their national flags at the start of the show, to the thundering sound of a traditional drum corps.

The songs in contention were a showcase of Europe’s different musical scenes.

They included a Portuguese guitar ballad, a Maltese diva, Lithuanian alternative rock, an Italian singalong, a Greek power ballad, ethereal Latvian choral folk, and German booming beats.

Finland’s Erika Vikman – who gained momentum during Eurovision week with the orgasmic Ich Komme – finished by being hoisted in the air on a spark-emitting golden microphone, triggering a big response in the arena.

Poland’s Justyna Steczkowska, 52, set a new record between Eurovision appearances, returning 30 years after her first appearance in the competition.

The Netherlands’ competitor Claude broke into tears after performing his song C’est La Vie.

French singer Louane, who lost both her parents as a teenager, performed her song Maman, with falling pieces of cork representing the sands of time. The song’s final word was spoken by her own daughter.

And Malta’s Miriana Conte finished her diva big number Serving by bouncing up and down on an exercise ball.

Pro-Palestinian protests

Israel’s participation prompted protests in Basel over the war in Gaza.

Israel’s entrant Yuval Raphael survived the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war, hiding beneath bodies as Hamas gunmen attacked a music festival, killing hundreds.

During the performance of her song New Day Will Rise, loud whistles could be heard in the arena and two people tried to get on stage.

“At the end of the Israeli performance, a man and a woman tried to get over a barrier onto the stage. They were stopped. One of the two agitators threw paint,” a Eurovision spokesman told AFP.

“The man and the woman were taken out of the venue and handed over to the police.”

Elsewhere in Basel, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed briefly with riot police. Blows were exchanged and police used tear gas.

Life dreams

Some 6500 excited ticket holders packed out the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel, dressed up to the nines and ready to party.

“This is my first live show at Eurovision. I have goosebumps, I’m so excited!” said Luena Beeler, 20, wearing a red sequin-covered Tirol-style dress, and a big Austrian flag on her shoulders.

“This is one of my life dreams!”

Some 36,000 partygoers were watching a live transmission of the show at the football stadium opposite the arena, and held a mass singalong of Swedish four-piece ABBA’s smash hit Waterloo, which won Eurovision 1974.

-Agence France-Presse