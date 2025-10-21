He added: “I believe in a multicultural society – one where all Australians come together in unity to celebrate our unique multicultural nature and freedoms.”

Fans rushed to comment on the singer’s statement, with many agreeing with his sentiment.

“Good on you mate I agree. We’ve been travelling around Australia for 18 months on my book tour and met peoples from other countries now living and working in Australia. Good people who want so much to contribute to our great land,” replied one fan.

“Absolutely love it when artists come out and make a stand about their material being used for fascism, or to promote division or hate. Well done John Williamson,” wrote another.

A third agreed, adding: “100% agree with these sentiments️. I’m so disappointed in the world I’m seeing today, we appear to be going backwards!”

However, some of Williamson’s fans weren’t in agreement with the Aussie star.

“I’m confused now. So what does True Blue even mean? I think I have been mistaken my whole life, I thought it was about being proud to be an Australian. I guess not,” remarked one.

Another hit back, saying: “Are you kidding me, hijacked? It’s being used by Australians for Australians because we love your song and believe in the words. The only thing being hijacked is the meaning of the march by the media. It’s not racist to want to preserve our way of life. It’s not racist to wave our flag. It’s not racist to be a proud Australian!”

The protest turned ugly, with two police officers being injured and several arrests being made. Photo / Luis Enrique Ascui, NewsWire

Anti-immigration protests under the “March for Australia” banner took place across multiple Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide, on the weekend, with an estimated tens of thousands of participants nationwide.

Police used pepper spray, flash-bangs, and rubber bullets in Melbourne to separate rival groups after clashes broke out between protesters and counter-demonstrators, resulting in two police officers being injured and several arrests being made.

Police Commander Wayne Cheeseman blamed “issue-motivated people on the left” for violent acts against officers.

In 2015, Williamson previously took to social media after True Blue was used at Reclaim Australia rallies, saying that they “did not” have his approval to use the song.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.