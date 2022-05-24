Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler. Video / Warner Bros. Pictures

Just ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic has released its final trailer.

This time around, the trailer dives a little deeper into the darker side of fame, as Elvis Presley - played by Austin Butler - is unknowingly manipulated by his manager Tom Parker - played by Tom Hanks - into becoming a star.

The trailer opens with Butler as Elvis takes the stage to a roaring crowd. As Elvis courts controversy by thrusting his hips and defiantly shimmying a finger, Tom Hanks' character narrates "In that moment, Elvis the Man was sacrificed. And Elvis the God was born."

Elvis' first stage performance sent shock waves across America, upsetting many with the depravity of his hip thrusts, but impressing far more. Elvis' manager Tom Parker was able to exploit this mania and make him a star.

As reported by the AV Club, the film will chronicle more than two decades of the megastar's life as he grapples with his newfound fame and what the world thinks of him. Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley, and their relationship will be a primary focus.

The Great Gatsby's Baz Luhrmann wrote and directed the film, so elaborate musical sequences, lavish costumes and period-appropriate needle drops are all expected.

Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley recently took to social media to praise the film, writing "You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film. And it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."

She also praised the performance of lead star Austin Butler and joked that she would "eat her own foot" if the actor didn't win an Oscar for his portrayal of Elvis.

The film's soundtrack will feature a wealth of original music from artists such as Eminem, Jack White, CeeLo Green and Swae Lee.

Elvis premieres in theaters on June 23.