Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aussie stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s raunchy Wuthering Heights trailer labelled ‘soft porn’

news.com.au
3 mins to read

In the trailer, Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff is often shirtless and has multiple steamy moments with Margot Robbie as Catherine. Photo / Warner Bros

In the trailer, Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff is often shirtless and has multiple steamy moments with Margot Robbie as Catherine. Photo / Warner Bros

Margot Robbie’s new film Wuthering Heights continues to cause controversy, with the official trailer being savaged online just one day after its release.

Shortly after fans were given a first look at director Emerald Fennell’s take on the Emily Bronte classic, some shocked critics took to social media to say

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save