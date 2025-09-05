In the trailer, Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff is often shirtless and has multiple steamy moments with Margot Robbie as Catherine. Photo / Warner Bros

In the trailer, Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff is often shirtless and has multiple steamy moments with Margot Robbie as Catherine. Photo / Warner Bros

Margot Robbie’s new film Wuthering Heights continues to cause controversy, with the official trailer being savaged online just one day after its release.

Shortly after fans were given a first look at director Emerald Fennell’s take on the Emily Bronte classic, some shocked critics took to social media to say they found the trailer distasteful, even likening it to “soft porn”.

“Just saw the teaser for #WutheringHeights and it is way worse than I expected … is it me or is it giving soft porn vibes..?? smh,” one critic tweeted, as another added, “Not everything needs to be porn adjacent.”

Some compared the trailer to the erotic Fifty Shades films and spicy Bridgerton series, while others said the film had butchered Bronte’s work.

“Fifty Shades of Grey: 1800s Version,” one fan tweeted, as another wrote, “This has nothing to do with wuthering heights, looks more like a bodice ripper/bridgerton adaptation. Idk what fennell was thinking with this project, it’s truly horrendous & insulting to the source material.”