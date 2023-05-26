An Aussie icon once named the “sexiest person alive” has surprised fans with a new look that some say is unrecognisable. Photo / Getty Images

After more than 30 years in the spotlight, Australian tennis icon Pat Rafter looks “unrecognisable”, according to fans.

The two-time winning champion of the US Open was once deemed a huge sex symbol in the 90s which he matched in success on the court, reports The Sun.

He made it to the Wimbledon final in 2000 and 2001, losing both times to Pete Sampras and Goran Ivanisevic respectively, in some of the most memorable games in the London tennis tournament’s history.

After becoming world No 1 and a household name in just a few years, the tennis star joined an elite club that included the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

That’s because in 1997, Rafter was voted People’s Sexiest Athlete Alive.

However, nowadays, the tennis champ is embracing his age by flaunting a grey beard, ditching the ripped six-pack and still looking match fit.

Ex-tennis player Pat Rafter speaks to media during a United Cup media opportunity at Pat Rafter Arena on December 19, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Rafter is now a dad of two, husband to wife Lara and a family man through and through.

Last year, fans were left shocked at the sportsman’s prominent salt-and-pepper facial hair.

Fans have even taken to social media, claiming the tennis star looks “unrecognisable” compared to the last time he was seen out and about.

The star was consistently mobbed by fans following his tennis matches and would go out with models, despite confessing to be “afraid” of girls while growing up.

Patrick Rafter plays tennis at the US Open circa 1998 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The 50-year-old made the cover of GQ magazine and added underwear model to his CV when he signed with Bonds.

Rafter nabbed the Australian of the Year award in 2002, only three years after winning the Davis Cup with his compatriots.

And in 2006, after an astounding career on the court and on the page, the Aussie icon was inducted into the tennis hall of fame.











