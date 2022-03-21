Amelia Adams. Photo / Twitter

"Good morning to everyone except the Twitter trolls."

That was the message on Monday from Australian journalist Amelia Adams as she juggles war reporting from Ukraine with criticism from strangers on social media.

Adams, who is in Ukraine with Nine News to cover the Russian invasion, shared a devastating photograph from Lviv on Friday.

Amelia Adams is working in Ukraine for Nine News but still has to deal with sexism and trolls on the job. Photo / Supplied

The photograph showed 109 prams in Lviv Square — one for every Ukrainian child killed in the war.

It was a powerful message, but one anonymous troll decided to take a personal dig at the foreign correspondent in the comments.

"As a mother of young children yourself, I find it inconceivable that you would risk leaving your children motherless by entering a war zone just to make a name for yourself," they wrote.

109 prams in Lviv square.. the number of Ukrainian children killed in this war. pic.twitter.com/CnCtKIJysg — Amelia Adams (@AmeliaAdams9) March 18, 2022

Adams responded: "Thanks for your concern, but I've been in TV for nearly 20 years, and a parent for 8 of those. I'm here to do my job, and my children are proud of me."

On Instagram, she shared the exchange with the comment: "Good morning to everyone except the Twitter trolls."

She also shared a comment from her sister, who wrote: "Do we think this person also took the time to troll male reporters who are there in Ukraine with my sister about their children potentially being fatherless?

Amelia Adams at work for Nine News in Ukraine.

"Imagine working in a war zone for three weeks and still taking the time to fight sexism. My sister is a total rockstar."

Adams has had to make some sacrifices already. On social media she shared a photograph of her son on his 8th birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to #thegoldenchild who changed our world 8 years ago today," she wrote.

"Missing his gorgeous face, thanks to our LA family for rallying to give him a special day."

But she is receiving plenty of support from colleagues at home in Australia.

"Not only are your children and husband proud, but your work family is too. Role model & exemplary human you are," wrote Nine's court reporter Tiffiny Genders.

Weekend Today host Charles Croucher wrote: "We (and by we I mean all of your family in the US and Aus) love you and the work you're doing Millie."

Nine's Davina Smith wrote: "You are incredible! An incredible Mum! An incredible journo! An incredible woman! An incredible friend! I love that my daughter watches you and ask if you're my friend? I proudly tell her yes. Rose watches you in awe! Thank you for being an extraordinary role model for all of us!"

And Ten News journalist Ursula Heger wrote: "Yes they are proud of you. As are your colleagues."