Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Auckland Writers Festival special: Pip Adam – Audition extract

By Pip Adam
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Pip Adam, author of Audition, a book described as part science-fiction, part social commentary. Photo / Rebecca McMillan Photography

Pip Adam, author of Audition, a book described as part science-fiction, part social commentary. Photo / Rebecca McMillan Photography

To celebrate the 2025 Auckland Writers Festival, we’ve teamed up with some New Zealand publishers to showcase some of the authors who will be on stage over the festival weekend.

This extract is from Audition by Pip Adam, a book described as part science-fiction, part social commentary.

Adam will appear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment