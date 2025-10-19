Jiang’s encore was prompted by thoughts of home for this American-based Kiwi – a pellucid account of Nostalgia by Chinese-New Zealand composer Gao Ping.
Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique is an extraordinary phenomenon, startling the world three years after Beethoven’s death with its unique, very French take on the Teutonic symphonic tradition.
Bleuse, in interview, had sparked a real anticipation by talking of it being so modern and still a surprise. And it was, brought to life by a maestro not afraid to direct his musicians with a mere tremble of the fingers.
Berlioz’s admittedly rambling first movement was fired with a sense of real inevitability, the Auckland Philharmonia strings at their most sumptuous. The waltz was remarkably light on its feet, at times positively coquettish; the sparse third movement gave us the unforgettable vision of Nicholas Tisherman’s melancholic cor anglais piping below a quartet of timpanists.
Exhilaration almost overflowed in the final two movements, packed with the composer’s orchestral tricks and treats as he sends us all to Hell with a blast of C major.