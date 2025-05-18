- The Auckland Philharmonia’s concert featured Shiyeon Sung and Ukrainian pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk, drawing a capacity audience.
- Gavrylyuk delivered an exhilarating performance of Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto with remarkable immersion.
- Sung brought vibrancy to Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, culminating in a triumphant finale.
The Auckland Philharmonia‘s Tchaikovsky 5 concert offered much cause for celebration, including the welcome return of principal guest conductor Shiyeon Sung and the very special feeling of being part of another of the orchestra’s capacity audiences.
Tchaikovsky had doubtlessly been the drawcard, with the return of popular Ukrainian pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk to unlock and unleash the box of fireworks that is Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto.
With two substantial main courses before us, we set off with a light dessert in Kenneth Young’s Douce Tristesse.
More fiery emotions lay ahead, but the New Zealand composer dealt out gentle nostalgia, remembering a much-loved summer holiday retreat in a drifting, Ravelian waltz.