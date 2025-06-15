Andrew Beer directs the Auckland Philharmonia in a refined musical conversation. Photo / Adrian Malloch

In his welcoming introduction to the Auckland Philharmonia’s performance of Water Music, concertmaster Andrew Beer was quick to credit Gale Mahood, the orchestra’s director of artistic planning, for the underlying concept of the Philharmonia’s Baroque & Beyond series – putting 17th-century repertoire alongside the contemporary.

The night’s pairing of Handel with Michael Tippett was also a showcase for Beer’s inspired and inspirational musical direction, as well as his colleagues’ palpable enjoyment in undertaking this venture of musical time travelling.

Handel’s iconic Water Music is not so often heard live and, in many respects, this boisterous, rhythmically charged performance may well have echoed the work’s al fresco premiere in 1717, with the composer’s musicians on a barge, floating along the River Thames.

The lustily bucolic horns and Dominic Jacquemard’s forceful timpani would certainly have carried well in London’s fluvial breezes.