Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland dance troupe Yung ID wins championship at World of Dance summit in Los Angeles

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Identity Dance Company dance crew Yung ID were awarded first prize in the junior team championship of the 2025 World of Dance Summit. Photo / Supplied

Identity Dance Company dance crew Yung ID were awarded first prize in the junior team championship of the 2025 World of Dance Summit. Photo / Supplied

A central Auckland dance troupe has won a major international dance competition in Los Angeles.

Identity Dance Company (IDCO) dance crew Yung ID were awarded first prize in the junior team championship of the 2025 World of Dance Summit held this week in Los Angeles. The team won a US$5000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save