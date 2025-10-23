So perhaps you want to know what really goes on during judging or when the cameras stop rolling? Or what his pet hate is when it comes to bathroom design? Maybe you just want to ask who the naughtiest contestants were.

Whatever you want to know, we will ask Cam the big – and fun – questions.

The former tradie is a household name on both sides of the Tasman, and The Block Australia is a runaway hit. Cam has previously said around 40,000 couples apply to be part of the show each season.

The Block Australia host Scott Cam.

The show’s latest season sees five teams building houses from scratch in the exact same layout and size for the first time. The homes, in Daylesford in Victoria, will be 346 sq m of living space, set over 2300 sq m sections.

Contestants are also no longer allowed to work all night to get their rooms finished and for the first time ever, the weekly schedule, budget of each room, and complete budget, will be provided to the teams on the first day.

Judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox return to pass inspection on the finished rooms and the homes will go to auction at the end of the season.

The Block Australia: Heartland starts on screen in November on Three and ThreeNow.