Dai Henwood speaks frankly to Paula Bennett about his cancer battle. Photo / NZME

The Wellington Opera House was the first place Dai Henwood went after he was born.

“My dad was doing a show and mum really wanted to see it,” he tells Paula Bennett on the Ask Me Anything podcast.

“The actors sort of looked after me while it was happening, so it’s a place that’s close to my heart.”

His journey will come full circle as he returns to the Opera House on 30 November for a comedy show off the back of stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

“When you have something like cancer, it’s a 24-7 thing in your mind. Yet, comedy is so zen for me because it’s the only time when I’m only thinking of what I’m going to say next. How’s this going?”

Five dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the New Zealand Cancer Society.

But this is only a small hint at Henwood’s generosity of spirit. At a moment when time is such a finite resource, he still gives so much of it to others who are going through a similar journey.

“Since I’ve been public with my diagnosis, I get contacted by a lot of people who are going through cancer and are either having good journeys or very bad journeys,” says Henwood, explaining that he doesn’t mind people reaching out to him.

“I like helping people. Sometimes not enough people realise that service, doing things for other people without expecting anything back… actually helps you. Sometimes I find if I’m helping someone with something, I leave feeling good that I’ve helped someone.”

Henwood says there’s also an element of appreciation that comes with realising how limited our time is on earth.

“I don’t know the outcome of what’s going to happen to me, but being aware of the clock makes life a lot better. I no longer sweat the small stuff. I don’t sweat the bad or weird interaction I’ll have with someone. I don’t sweat. I just really enjoy life.”

The experience of cancer has also shifted his perspective to the things that are in touching distance to him.

“You can now access the news about everything: even killings that happened in a faraway place. And people can get overwhelmed by negativity. But I now realise that, actually, sometimes it’s good to pull away from all that and just focus on your little community.”

