Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly hailed as a hero – but now, he’s copping backlash. Photo / Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s seemingly good intentions this week paved the way for some unfortunate backlash.

The 75-year-old Hollywood action man - who spent nearly a decade as governor of California - took to the streets of Los Angeles this week with a shovel to terminate a pothole that had been bothering his neighbours, but a surprising twist has landed the star in hot water.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

Schwarzenegger - who was labelled ‘Tarminator’ by fans on social media - was seen lugging bags of tarmac and filling in a large hole in the road to help out residents of his local community in the Brentwood area - insisting he wanted to do something about it instead of just complaining.

He then took to Twitter, sharing a video of the act with the caption: “Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” adding, “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Mere hours after the video went viral, a spokesperson for the city revealed the actor’s seemingly well-intended act was not needed, clarifying in a statement issued to NBC that it wasn’t a pothole, but in fact was “a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCalGas, which expects the work to be completed by the end of May”.

The star was seen filling in what he believed to be a pothole. Photo / Twitter

The statement went on to say the contractors working on the job were upgrading a pipeline system and had failed to fill the trench due to “extraordinary wet and inclement weather”, but it was expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Schwarzenegger’s reps quickly hit back at the city’s statement, telling Fox News they understand the city is “being careful with their wording to imply Arnold prevented their gas line work without directly saying it, because it’s not true”.

The star was trying to prove things can be done quickly. Photo / Twitter

The actor’s reps continued to say the former California governor actually filled in two potholes, and only one of them was a service trench.

“The city’s first response to this news was that the service trench would be filled by the end of May,” his rep added. “So it appears their plan was to close one lane of a two-lane road and force people to drive in cars and bicycles in wrong-way traffic for two more months, which is insane.”

The statement concluded by saying the star “wanted to protect his neighbours” while proving it is “possible to work quickly”.