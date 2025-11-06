Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Ariana Grande says her music career is ‘far from over’ despite acting focus

Bang Showbiz
4 mins to read

Ariana Grande reassured fans her music career is ongoing despite her Hollywood roles. Photo / Getty Images

Ariana Grande reassured fans her music career is ongoing despite her Hollywood roles. Photo / Getty Images

Ariana Grande has made it clear that her music career is far from over, despite her growing presence in Hollywood.

The Grammy-winning singer reassured fans that music remains central to her life, even as she takes on major acting roles.

The Wicked star told The New York Times: “Of course,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save