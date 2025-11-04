Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Ariana Grande forced to cancel Wicked: For Good premiere appearance

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Ariana Grande missed the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Brazil. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande missed the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Brazil. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande said she is “beyond devastated” to be missing the Wicked: For Good premiere in Brazil because of flight issues.

The 32-year-old actor – who is reprising her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the musical blockbuster – was due in Sao Paulo on Tuesday (local time)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save