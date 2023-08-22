Scooter Braun has been dumped by three major celebs including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, pictured - but who's going to drop him next? Photos / Getty Images

Musical powerhouses Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are parting ways with controversial music manager Scooter Braun, reports Billboard.

Justin Bieber is also rumoured to be looking to ditch his longtime management with Braun. According to reports, Bieber and Braun haven’t seen each other in months, despite working together since 2007 when Bieber shot to fame. Representatives for both parties have denied the speculation.

On Monday, an insider close to Lovato revealed to the New York Post that while she is grateful for her time with Braun’s SB Projects firm, the Heart Attack singer has decided to move in a different direction.

The former Disney star has not yet landed on new management, but is in talks with potential replacements, according to the source.

On Sunday, all seemed well between the pair, with Braun wishing Lovato a happy birthday on his Instagram story and calling her “one of the kindest souls out there”.

Today, it was revealed that Grande had also decided to leave the management of Braun’s company. Speculation about Grande’s exit grew online after Puck News founder, Matthew Belloni, tweeted that the Thank U, Next songstress had parted ways with the music manager.

Scooter Braun is a powerful music manager who works with artists such as Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty Images

J. Balvin also ditched Braun’s management in May, reports Vulture.

Lovato, Grande and Balvin all seem to be following in the influential footsteps of Taylor Swift, whose business split and ongoing feud with Braun has been heavily publicised.

In 2020, Variety reported that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings sold the masters of Swift’s first six albums to an investment fund for more than $400 million, just 17 months after he acquired them amid a fierce backlash from Swift and her fanbase.

At the time of that deal, Swift said she was “sad” and “grossed out” and accused Braun, a prominent industry talent manager, of being behind “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

Now, the popstar is in the process of rerecording her early albums. Taylor’s Versions of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now have all already been made available by the artist and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set to be released on October 27. All three albums have achieved commercial and critical success, rising swiftly to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor Swift is rerecording her early albums. Photo / New York Times

In a candid Instagram post, the 12-time Grammy winner previously revealed the main reason she’s opting to rerecord her work.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from,” Swift wrote.

“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

Still under Braun’s management are Bieber, Carly Rae Jepson and Tori Kelly, among others.







