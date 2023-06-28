Benee, Marlon Williams and Kimbra have been named as finalists for the APRA Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka.

The finalists competing for this year’s prestigious Silver Scroll Award have been revealed.

For more than 55 years, the Apra Silver Scroll Award/Kaitito Kaiaka, which recognises achievements in songwriting, has been one of the most coveted awards in Aotearoa’s music industry. This year’s finalists are some of New Zealand’s most recognisable musicians.

Last year Rob Ruha and Ka Hao took home the 2022 Apra Silver Scroll Award with their winning waiata 35. Written by Ruha, Kaea Hills, Te Amorutu Broughton, Ainsley Tai, Dan Martin and Whenua Patuwai, in a nod to the East Coast highway, the song went viral in 2021 on TikTok as the first single on their debut album Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice, which marked the artists coming together to promote te reo Māori through music.

The award was presented by Aotearoa songwriting legend Bic Runga and performed by Stan Walker and Hamo Dell to honour the winners. Ka Hao and Rob Ruha followed in the footsteps of Benee, Troy Kingi and Aldous Harding with the win.

Now, another talented Kiwi musician is poised to take out the win, with the top 20 artists for the Apra Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka and the top five Apra Maioha Award artists being named in a statement released this morning.

In a statement released to the Herald, Bic Runga spoke about the prestigious award, saying: “New Zealand has long been confident in its capacity to create world-class songwriters and the shortlist of Apra Silver Scroll and Maioha Award nominees continues to grow increasingly competitive each year.”

Rob Ruha (pictured) and Ka Hao took home the 2022 Apra Silver Scroll Award with their winning waiata 35. Photo / Erica Sinclair Photography

“Voting for Aotearoa’s best songs is a difficult task for Apra members - a song’s power is subjective, its magic impossible to measure. But there’s no doubting the aroha, lyricism, and musical skill that has gone into each one of these high-quality works. This is a fantastic shortlist of masterpieces and future classics that demonstrate the vibrancy and good health of songwriting in New Zealand today.”

Regardless, Apra members will have to make a choice. In a list of finalists for the Kaitito Kaiaka finalist category - decided by a curated panel of Apra members including Ladi6 and Dianne Swann - Marlon Williams’ hit song Don’t Go Back‚ co-written by Mark Perkins, has been named as a finalist alongside Aro’s song Aroā, which was written by Emily Rice, Charles Looker and Te Kuru Dewes.

Elsewhere in the category, Benee’s latest release Green Honda, written by the singer as well as Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjard, has also received a nomination.

As for artists nominated in the Maioha Award category, Jordyn With a Why’s song Don’t Rush, written by Jordyn Rapana, Te Kuru Dewes, Anna Coddington, and Daniel Martin was name alongside the Tuari Brothers’ song E Tama, which was written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari and Matt Sadgrove.

Apra (the Australasian Performing Right Association) members are able to vote for their top five Silver Scroll songs and top three Maioha waiata before midnight on Monday July 24. The 2023 Apra Silver Scroll Award and Apra Maioha Award will be presented at Spark Arena, Tāmaki Makaurau on Wednesday, October 4.

The full list of this year’s finalists:

Apra Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka Top 20:

· Aroā, written by Emily Rice, Charles Looker, Te Kuru Dewes, performed by Aro

· Can’t Fake It, written by Jessica Bourke, Maarten Bokma, Max Oude Weernink, Bart Possemis, performed by JessB

· Desert Dove, written and performed by Holly Arrowsmith

· Don’t Go Back, written by Marlon Williams, Mark Perkins, performed by Marlon Williams

· Expert In A Dying Field, written by Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, Tristan Deck, performed by The Beths

· foolish thinking, written by Kimbra Johnson, Ryan Lott, performed by Kimbra ft. Ryan Lott

· Friday Night @ The Liquor Store, written by Tom Scott, Christopher James, performed by Avantdale Bowling Club

· Green Honda, written by Stella Bennett, Luka Kloser, Elvira Anderfjard, performed by Benee

Benee has been nominated for the prestigious award.

· i just can’t wait, written by Sean James Donnelly, performed by SJD

· Kingmaker, written and performed by Tami Neilson

· Layla, written by Ruban Nielson, Kody Nielson, performed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra

· Live Wires, written by Shannon Fowler, performed by Tom Lark

· My Baby’s Like A Hurricane, written by Whaanga Arahi Main-Baillie, performed by Arahi

· Smooth It Over, written by Ash Wallace, Gabriel Everett, Sophie Mashlan, Anton Rundberg, Julia Karlsson, performed by Foley

· Something, written by Oscar Mein, Henry Francis, Conor Feehly, Max Holmes, Tom Healy, performed by Soaked Oats

· Take My Hands At Night, written and performed by Ebony Lamb

· Te Atarau, written by Mohi Allen, Daniel Martin, Rukuwai Allen, performed by Mohi

· The Crab / Waterbaby, written by Hollie Fullbrook, performed by Tiny Ruins

· Travel With Me, written by Deva Mahal, Marika Hodgson, performed by Deva Mahal

· You Are, written by Naomi Ludlow, performed by Ny Oh

Marlon Williams' hit song 'Don’t Go Back', co-written by Mark Perkins, has been nominated.

Apra Maioha Award Top 5:

· Don’t Rush, written by Te Kuru Dewes, Anna Coddington, Jordyn Rapana, Daniel Martin, performed by Te Kuru Dewes, Anna Coddington, Jordyn with a Why

· E tama, written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari and Matt Sadgrove, performed by Tuari Brothers

· Me Pēhea Rā, written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich, Noema Te Hau III, performed by MOHI

· Nui te Aroha, written by Eugene Temara, performed by ORA (Origin Roots Aotearoa)

· Raumati, written by Jordyn Rapana translated by Te Kuru Dewes, performed by Jordyn with a Why







