Lorde is nominated for a total of three awards. Photo / Supplied

The Aotearoa Music Awards are back this year, and while it's a slightly scaled-back affair, many iconic Kiwi artists are still up for some big awards.

Having replaced the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards in 2020, the award show is an opportunity for Kiwi music lovers and artists alike to celebrate the brilliance of Kiwi music.

With winners set to be announced on November 10, New Zealand's most beloved performers including, Rob Ruha, Lorde and supergroup, L.A.B alongside some new music stars have been announced as finalists.

Emerging as this year's frontrunner with six nominations is Ruha. Nominated for Single of the Year for his hit song, That's Where I'll Be, the Māori musician is also up for Album of the Year among other nominations.

Ruha's nods don't stop there with Ka Hao, who works under his mentorship, also being nominated for a whopping five awards.

L.A.B are a summer classic. Photo / Sarah Hunter

Joining the stars are New Zealand's favourite supergroup L.A.B. Having taken out four Tūī awards last year, and their haul of two in 2020, the summer stable band has been nominated for four awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Group and Best Roots Artist.

Meanwhile, international superstar, Lorde is nominated for a total of three awards. Having released her album Solar Power last year, the singer is up for Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Artist.

Other nominated artists include local legends Shihad, Marlon Williams, Benee, Stan Walker and country music star Tami Neilson.

Earlier this year it was announced the award ceremony will look a little different to other years with nominations, finalists, and Tūī winners announced as usual however it will not be a televised event. Instead, it will be a special invite-only celebration.

Legendary Kiwi rock band Shihad is up for a nomination. Photo / Peter de Graaf

AMA 2022 Finalists:

Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris

L.A.B – L.A.B V

Lorde – Solar Power

Reb Fountain – IRIS

Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery

Tami Neilson – Kingmaker

Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year

Ka Hao – '35' (ft. Rob Ruha)

L.A.B – 'Mr Reggae'

Marlon Williams – 'My Boy'

Reb Fountain – 'Lacuna'

Rob Ruha – 'That's Where I'll Be'

The Beths – 'Silence is Golden'

Te Roopu Toa | Best Group

Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa

Fat Freddy's Drop – WAIRUNGA

Ka Hao – Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice

L.A.B – L.A.B V

Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist

Lorde – Solar Power

Reb Fountain – IRIS

Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery

Tami Neilson – Kingmaker

Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

COTERIE – 'Cool it Down'

Georgia Lines – Human

Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life

There's a Tuesday – Boy Scout

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award

Ka Hao – '35' (ft Rob Ruha)

Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery

Troy Kingi – Pū Whenua Hautapu, Eka Mumura

Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Māori Artist

Ka Hao – Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice

Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery

Stan Walker – Te Arohanui

Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist

BENEE – Lychee

Georgia Lines – Human

Lorde – Solar Power

Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist

Ben Woods – Dispeller

Te Kaahu – Te Kaahu O Rangi

Vera Ellen – It's Your Birthday

Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Jackson Owens – For The Better EP

Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life

Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery

Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist

CHAII – Pineapple Pizza

Christoph El Truento and Lucky Lance – The 25th January Tape

Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan and P. Smith – The Panthers OST

Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Music Artist

Jenny Mitchell – Tug of War

Kaylee Bell – Silver Linings

Tami Neilson – Kingmaker

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist

Ka Hao – Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice

L.A.B. – L.A.B V

The Black Seeds – Love & Fire

Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist

Julien Dyne – MODES

LEAPING TIGER – Soulsleep

TALI – Future Dwellers

Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist

Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa

Shihad – Old Gods

Sit Down In Front – Fuelling My Rage

Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist

Bridget Douglas and Al Fraser – Silver Stone Wood Bone

NZTrio – Merge

Robert Ashworth & Sarah Watkins – Moonstone

Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga | People's Choice Award

Te Toa Hoko Teitei | Highest Selling Artist

Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau | NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year