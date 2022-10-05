The Aotearoa Music Awards are back this year, and while it's a slightly scaled-back affair, many iconic Kiwi artists are still up for some big awards.
Having replaced the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards in 2020, the award show is an opportunity for Kiwi music lovers and artists alike to celebrate the brilliance of Kiwi music.
With winners set to be announced on November 10, New Zealand's most beloved performers including, Rob Ruha, Lorde and supergroup, L.A.B alongside some new music stars have been announced as finalists.
Emerging as this year's frontrunner with six nominations is Ruha. Nominated for Single of the Year for his hit song, That's Where I'll Be, the Māori musician is also up for Album of the Year among other nominations.
Ruha's nods don't stop there with Ka Hao, who works under his mentorship, also being nominated for a whopping five awards.
Joining the stars are New Zealand's favourite supergroup L.A.B. Having taken out four Tūī awards last year, and their haul of two in 2020, the summer stable band has been nominated for four awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Group and Best Roots Artist.
Meanwhile, international superstar, Lorde is nominated for a total of three awards. Having released her album Solar Power last year, the singer is up for Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Artist.
Other nominated artists include local legends Shihad, Marlon Williams, Benee, Stan Walker and country music star Tami Neilson.
Earlier this year it was announced the award ceremony will look a little different to other years with nominations, finalists, and Tūī winners announced as usual however it will not be a televised event. Instead, it will be a special invite-only celebration.
AMA 2022 Finalists:
Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year
Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
L.A.B – L.A.B V
Lorde – Solar Power
Reb Fountain – IRIS
Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery
Tami Neilson – Kingmaker
Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year
Ka Hao – '35' (ft. Rob Ruha)
L.A.B – 'Mr Reggae'
Marlon Williams – 'My Boy'
Reb Fountain – 'Lacuna'
Rob Ruha – 'That's Where I'll Be'
The Beths – 'Silence is Golden'
Te Roopu Toa | Best Group
Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa
Fat Freddy's Drop – WAIRUNGA
Ka Hao – Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice
L.A.B – L.A.B V
Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist
Lorde – Solar Power
Reb Fountain – IRIS
Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery
Tami Neilson – Kingmaker
Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year
COTERIE – 'Cool it Down'
Georgia Lines – Human
Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life
There's a Tuesday – Boy Scout
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award
Ka Hao – '35' (ft Rob Ruha)
Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery
Troy Kingi – Pū Whenua Hautapu, Eka Mumura
Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Māori Artist
Ka Hao – Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice
Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery
Stan Walker – Te Arohanui
Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist
BENEE – Lychee
Georgia Lines – Human
Lorde – Solar Power
Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist
Ben Woods – Dispeller
Te Kaahu – Te Kaahu O Rangi
Vera Ellen – It's Your Birthday
Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist
Jackson Owens – For The Better EP
Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life
Rob Ruha – Preservation of Scenery
Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist
CHAII – Pineapple Pizza
Christoph El Truento and Lucky Lance – The 25th January Tape
Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan and P. Smith – The Panthers OST
Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Music Artist
Jenny Mitchell – Tug of War
Kaylee Bell – Silver Linings
Tami Neilson – Kingmaker
Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist
Ka Hao – Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice
L.A.B. – L.A.B V
The Black Seeds – Love & Fire
Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist
Julien Dyne – MODES
LEAPING TIGER – Soulsleep
TALI – Future Dwellers
Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist
Alien Weaponry – Tangaroa
Shihad – Old Gods
Sit Down In Front – Fuelling My Rage
Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist
Bridget Douglas and Al Fraser – Silver Stone Wood Bone
NZTrio – Merge
Robert Ashworth & Sarah Watkins – Moonstone
Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga | People's Choice Award
Te Toa Hoko Teitei | Highest Selling Artist
Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau | NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year