Aotearoa Music Awards 2021: All the action from the awards

All the action from the Aotearoa Music Awards. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand music's biggest night is kicking off tonight at the Aotea Centre, and the NZH Focus team is reporting from the event.

Troy Kingi is leading the nominations and is the frontrunner for taking home the most Tūī awards tonight. He is nominated for six awards in total and could come home with more additions to his four Tūīs.

The multi-genre musician is a finalist in the Te Pukaemi o te Tau (album of the year) category for his fourth album The Ghost of Freddie Sear and Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau (single of the year for 'Sleep (Slumber).

Kingi is also up for best solo artist, best Māori artist, best soul/RnB artist, and is up for the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award with blues and roots trio The Nudge.

Hot on the heels of Kingi is singer-songwriter Teeks, who sold out a nationwide tour this year and released his debut album Something To Feel in 2021. Teeks is up for single of the year, best solo artist, best Māori artist and best soul/RnB artist.

And band L.A.B. are climbing up the ranks and quickly becoming one of Aotearoa's biggest bands. They are finalists in the album of the year, single of the year, best group, and best roots categories.

The awards are hosted by Hayley Sproull and Stan Walker, and will feature performances by Team Dynamite, Teeks, Te Nūtube, Troy Kingi, Goldsmith Baynes, Harper Finn, and L.A.B.

In between his hosting duties, Walker will also take the stage with a performance of his own.

Watch live above for the best bits from the red carpet.

Tune into the ceremony on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand.

Full list of nominees:

Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

BENEE – Hey u x

Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting

L.A.B. – L.A.B. IV

The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship

TEEKS – Something to Feel

Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar

Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year

Harper Finn – 'Dance Away These Days'

L.A.B. – 'Why Oh Why'

Lorde – 'Solar Power'

Six60 – 'All She Wrote'

TEEKS – 'Remember Me'

Troy Kingi – 'Sleep (Slumber)'

Te Roopu Toa | Best Group

Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting

L.A.B. – L.A.B. IV

The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship

Shapeshifter – Rituals

Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist

Anna Coddington – Beams

BENEE – Hey u x

TEEKS – Something to Feel

Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar

Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Foley

Harper Finn

Muroki

Niko Walters

Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Māori Artist

Mara TK

Teeks

Troy Kingi

Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist

BENEE

Foley

LA WOMEN

Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist

Anthonie Tonnon

Na Noise

Wax Chattels

Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Mara TK

Teeks

Troy Kingi

Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist

Diggy Dupè

SWIDT

Team Dynamite

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist

Grove Roots

L.A.B

Tomorrow People

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award

Rei

Te Nūtube

The Nudge & Troy Kingi

Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist

Paige Julia

Shapeshifter

Sola Rosa

Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist

Dead Favours

Ekko Park

Mako Road

Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist

Claire Cowan

Justin DeHart

Tony Yan Tong Chen

Other awards presented on the night:

Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga | People's Choice Award

Tohu Whakareretanga | Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award

Te Toa Hoko Teitei | Highest Selling Artist

Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau | NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year