Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Anthony Hopkins says sobriety set him free after years of heavy drinking

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Anthony Hopkins reflects in a new memoir on the impact of his previous alcoholism, describing it as releasing the worst parts of him. Photo / Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins reflects in a new memoir on the impact of his previous alcoholism, describing it as releasing the worst parts of him. Photo / Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins is ashamed of the ugly side of his personality his alcoholism unleashed.

The Silence of the Lambs Oscar-winner, 87, spent years drinking heavily and has now used his new memoir We Did OK, Kid, to reflect on his decades-long recovery.

He says in the book that alcoholism released

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save