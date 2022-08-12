Anne Heche has died after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury when she crashed her car into a house. Photo / AP

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a heartfelt tribute to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche, who has died at the age of 53.

"This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love," the talk show host wrote on Twitter as the news came that Heche had died.

She suffered a severe anoxic brain injury when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles earlier this week.

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

DeGeneres and Heche began dating in 1997, at a time when both were reaching the height of their careers. Heche had a string of films out that year, while DeGeneres' talk show was rising in popularity after her public coming-out that spring.

The pair declared in 1999 that they would marry if the Vermont Supreme Court legalised same-sex marriage - with Heche declaring, "There is no one keeping their fingers crossed more than us."

But after they split in 2000, Heche began dating Coleman Laffoon, a cameraman who had worked on DeGeneres' recent comedy tour. They married in September 2001, welcoming a son, Homer, in March 2002. They officially split in 2007, and Heche began dating her Men in Trees co-star James Tupper.

The pair never married, though they had a son, Atlas, together in 2009 and separated in 2018.

Tupper has also shared a sweet tribute to his ex-partner.

Just hours before her death was confirmed by news outlets, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to share a tribute to the Emmy Award-winning actress.

"Love you forever," the Big Little Liars star wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. The pixellated snap shows Heche softly smiling, head tilted.

Heche's fatal accident took place on August 5, as the fiery car crash ignited a blaze that consumed both her vehicle and the home into which she had crashed.

It took 59 firefighters to extinguish the flames, but the homeowner was uninjured.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department, Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the crash.