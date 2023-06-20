Dannielynn Birkhead poses for a selfie with her dad Larry Birkhead. Photo / @larryanddannielynn

The late Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter has appeared in a new photo - and the resemblance to her mother is uncanny.

Sixteen-year-old Dannielynn Birkhead posed for a smiling selfie with her dad Larry Birkhead at a Duran Duran concert on Father’s Day in the US.

Her dad shared the snap on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Having a great Father’s Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert.”

“I’ve been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there! Of course we had to get here first, well because I’m old.”

Dannielynn was just five months old when her famous mum died at 39 in 2007.

Dannielynn Smith (Anna Nicole Smith's daughter) and Larry Birkhead arrive at the Launch celebration party for The Simpson's Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after she appeared with Larry at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville in May, ahead of the yearly Kentucky Derby.

The teenager was the picture of her model mum as she marked the 20th anniversary of her parents’ meeting at the event.

Dannielynn even wore a shirt decorated with photos of the Playboy model’s Guess campaign, matched with jewellery she inherited from her mum after her death.

Anna Nicole Smith arrives at the 2004 World Music Awards . Photo / Getty Images

The model and actress made headlines in the early 90s when she married billionaire oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall when he was 89 years old. When he died just over a year later, Anna Nicole went to court to go after his fortune.

But her fame ultimately led to tragedy, as she battled addiction and the sudden death of her oldest child Daniel in 2006 - days after Dannielynn’s birth.

She died months later, after an accidental drug overdose.

A controversial new documentary, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, was released on Netflix last month, charting her rise to fame via interviews with her closest family and friends.

