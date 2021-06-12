Anika Moa shares photo of new moko / tattoo: 'This one hurt a lot'

The Hits Drive co-host Anika Moa has shared a snap of her new tattoo. Photo / Instagram

The Hits Drive co-host Anika Moa has shared a snap of her new tattoo. Photo / Instagram

Anika Moa revealed she was emotional over her latest tattoo.

The Hits presenter and musician shared a photo on Instagram of the work on her torso.

"This one hurt. A lot," she admitted.

"I felt a lot of raw emotion and poor @terje_k had to watch me tangi," she wrote. She had the work done at Small Axe Studio, a contemporary Māori and Pacific studio in Auckland.

The artist, Terje Koloamatangi, shared a video of the work on his Instagram account and said he was "blessed with incredible clients."

Her followers praised the new ink, which adds to her work on her body done by Koloamatangi.

In April she shared a photo of the moko on her back, which includes a design trailing her spine.

"Kia Ora Niho taniwha, my protector who quite literally has got my back."

"Te wai, ngā whetū & Te manu. A letting go of ngā mea! My beautiful friend @terje_k who covers me with his art," Moa said.

Back in 2018, Moa filled in for Jeremy Wells on TVNZ's Seven Sharp and had a sassy response to a viewer who disliked her tattoos.

"I don't like to see people such as police displaying tattoos, or see TV presenters displaying tattoos – you currently have a presenter on Seven Sharp displaying tattoos," Peter said in the letter read by Hilary Barry.

“Would you like me to be another skin colour and a male too?” If you think Anika needs to cover up her tattoos, she’s got a message for you. pic.twitter.com/t9SInR2iLM — Seven Sharp (@SevenSharp) April 16, 2018

"I will not be watching this programme or any other programme until the tattoos are covered."

Moa turned her back to the camera and declared: "Would you like me to also be a different skin colour and male while you're at it?" she asked.

"My tattoos, or moko, as I like to call them, are my direct link to my whakapapa, family tree and my whanau, and I'm really proud to have my culture on my skin."

"I have accepted that I am a diabetic and the only way is upwards and onwards so yeah, that's my truth. What's yours? Let's share."

In May the popular singer shared her personal and honest account of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

The 40-year-old posted a photo of herself decked out in running gear, looking very fit and healthy, but her caption painted a very different picture.

In the lengthy post The Hits radio presenter shared that she is "unravelling" and being her "complete honest and raw self" about her health struggles and the shock of receiving her diabetes diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes over two years ago," shared the singer. "It is rife on my Māori side of my whānau, so it wasn't a complete shock.

"I felt shame at first then cried lots."

She hoped sharing her story would encourage others to be honest about their "truth".