Angus Cloud’s mother is breaking her silence following her son’s tragic death.

The actor, who shot to fame for his role as drug dealer Fezco in hit teen series Euphoria, passed away on July 31 while at his family’s home in Oakland, California, reports People magazine. Cloud was only 25-years-old.

In their initial statement, the family revealed Cloud’s father had been buried the week before and the actor had “intensely struggled with this loss”. However, the family did not state his cause of death.

Four days after the shock news, Lisa Cloud McLaughlin shared in a Facebook post that her son “did not intend to end his life”.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she wrote in the post. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Lisa went on to describe Cloud’s last day: “He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she said. “He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

“He did not intend to end his life,” she shared.

“When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she added. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

The actor’s mum revealed that though “we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically”, it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world”.

Angus Cloud shot to fame for his role as Fezco in Euphoria. Photo / HBO

She added that despite “social media posts [that] have suggested his death was intentional”, this is not fact. “I want you to know that is not the case,” she said.

McLaughlin went on to say that Cloud’s “head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does”.

“He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” she shared, referencing his time filming Euphoria, which she said “became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love”.

Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams, and Angus Cloud attend a photo call for the second season of HBO's 'Euphoria' at Goya Studios on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / HBO

The grieving parent ended her post by asking those who wish to honour her son’s life to “please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life”.

“Bless your hearts,” she concluded.

In 2022, Angus Cloud revealed in an interview with Variety that his mum had helped save his life 10 years ago after he sustained a head injury from falling into a construction pit when he was a teenager.

While the actor wanted to go to sleep after the tragic fall, McLaughlin insisted on taking him to the children’s hospital, where medics found a brain injury that required immediate medical attention.

“I would have died,” Cloud stated, while pointing out the large scar on his head. “They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull. I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”

McLaughlin shared a tribute on Thursday to her late son and husband on Facebook. She posted a picture of a mural which was painted in Angus Cloud’s Oakland hometown in honour of the actor, alongside a childhood photo of him with his dad.

“Mural by Angus’ friends in Oakland, picture of Angus resting on his dad,” she shared. “I’d like to imagine them together now.”

