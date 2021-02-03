Angelina Jolie's son features in British Vogue with massive tattoo and long hair

Maddox Jolie-Pitt pictured with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is following in his mother's footsteps — with the beginnings of an ink collection visible in new photos of the 19-year-old.

The teenage son of Jolie and ex Brad Pitt appears shirtless in the pages of British Vogue alongside his famous mother, with the candid black and white snap showcasing a large dragon tattooed across his ribs and another smaller design on his wrist.

In the image, Jolie is seen tying up her son's long black hair, holding a large black clip in her mouth.

Maddox is the actress' eldest son, who she adopted from Cambodia in 2002 before she started dating her now-ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie is the cover star of the magazine's March issue, in which she discusses home life with her six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

"They are from across the globe," she said of her brood, given Maddox, Zahara and Pax are adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam respectively.

"When I see Mad in Cambodia, it's his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen. But it's not just important for him to go there, it's important for his siblings to go there, too. We've been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other."

Jolie has revealed in the past that her children have expressed interest in getting ink of their own. Jolie herself has at least 20 known tattoos, including a massive tiger on her back.

"They're already asking me about tattoos," she told Radio Times. "How do I say 'No'?"

Jolie's ex Brad Pitt officially adopted Maddox during their relationship, and together they went on to have six children.

In 2019, Maddox spoke publicly for the first time about his father, painting a bleak picture of their relationship.

In a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, a reporter asked Maddox whether Pitt has plans to visit him at the university, and Maddox responded, "I don't know about that (or) what's happening."

Maddox also answered a question regarding the possibility of his relationship with Pitt being over, saying, "Well, whatever happens, happens."

Maddox and Pitt, 55, had a falling out in 2016 after an incident aboard a private plane in which Pitt allegedly hit his son. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce a few days later.

Pitt was under investigation by US authorities after being accused of physically and verbally abusing his children during an angry outburst, TMZ reported in September 2016.

According to the entertainment news site the Los Angeles Police Department began probing Pitt based on an anonymous tip received by the LA County Department of Children and Family Services, as is systematic following any report of child abuse.

Pitt vehemently denied any violence but admitted to screaming at him.

The FBI later cleared Pitt of violent wrongdoing, saying it wouldn't file any charges against him.