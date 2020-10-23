Anderson Cooper claims Jennifer Lawrence faked 2013 Oscars fall

Jennifer Lawrence falls after being announced winner of the Best Actress award for "Silver Linings Playbook". Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence confronted Anderson Cooper after he claimed she faked her infamous fall at the Oscars in 2013.

The 30-year-old actress was walking up to the stage to collect her first Academy Award for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook eight years ago when she got caught in her Dior Haute Couture ball gown and tripped on the stairs.

Although she brushed off the blunder at the time, the embarrassment lingered for a long time after the event.

She recalled: "I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn't want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn't want to write down a speech. I had everything in my head.

"Then I fell, and it just erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now I'm a little older fondly, but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive."

American journalist and CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper. Photo / Getty Images

After the event, Lawrence saw Cooper on CNN declaring that she "obviously faked the fall", and said she was "devastated" by his comments.

"It was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don't know if I'll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again. That didn't feel good, for me not to have a speech."

The Passengers star was so furious with Cooper that she confronted him years later at a mutual friend's holiday party.

Lawrence now says the pair are "good friends", after Cooper gave a "wonderful apology".

Speaking on Heather McMahan's "Absolutely Not" podcast, she said "I'll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me that a vein was bulging out of my eyes, but he apologised. I think we're good friends now.

"On my end, we're all good. What I led with was, 'Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know?'

He apologised immediately and was like, 'I didn't know,' and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up ... he probably told everyone I was a psycho."