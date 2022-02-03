Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones weren't on speaking terms - until the finale. Photo / Getty Images

Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones weren't on speaking terms - until the finale. Photo / Getty Images

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the finale of And Just Like That.

There is one character fans were convinced wouldn't show up in the finale of And Just Like That - but the original Sex And The City cast member made a surprise appearance - albeit a virtual one.

Amid a very public feud between former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, it was clear Samantha Jones would not be making an appearance in the Sex and The City reboot, which streams on Neon in New Zealand.

In the first episode, her absence is explained by a business move gone wrong between friends, and the it was revealed Jones had moved to the UK to further her PR career.

SJP's character and the rest of the SATC gang reference that their communications to Jones have gone unanswered.

Carrie heads to Paris to spread her late husband Mr Big's ashes, and makes an attempt to reach out to Samantha one last time - asking her to meet for cocktails.

"How's tomorrow night?" Samantha replies.

via GIPHY

As expected, fans went crazy over Twitter about the off-screen reunion between the two iconic characters.

"I'm glad Samantha got in the Eurostar for that cocktail - true friend right there," one fan wrote on Twitter.

You're teasing us with the idea that Samantha is going to return. And just like that...I don't see it happening.#AndJustLikeThat — Lucy Hills (@lucyhillsdesign) February 3, 2022

A second wrote: "That sweet Samantha moment at the end ... I kinda want more."

Fans will be hoping for more than a digital communication between the two stars if And Just Like That is renewed for a second season.

It has sparked speculation Cattrall will be recast if new episodes are filmed.

But producer and director of the season Michael Patrick King has bluntly denied the rumours.

"No," he said in an interview with Variety.

"Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she's said what she had said."

He later added: "I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again."