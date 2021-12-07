And Just Like That: Chris Noth weighs in on Sex and The City feud

And Just Like That... A new chapter of Sex and the City announced in December. Video / HBO Max

Sex and The City star Chris Noth has shared insight into the feud between two of the show's biggest stars.

The long-publicised feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall meant Samantha Jones is absent from the revival And Just Like That, which screens on Neon in New Zealand from Friday.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Cattrall's] thinking is or her emotions," he explained in an interview with The Guardian.

Noth played Carrie Bradshaw's love interest Mr Big in the iconic HBO series.

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close."

Noth added that he thought Cattrall was "marvellous" in the show, although he wishes the feud did not happen, "because it was sad and uncomfortable."

Noth was outspoken about not wanting fans to paint SJP as a villain.

"I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty," he added.

"I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."

The original Sex and The City series ran from 1998-2004 and the cast members reunited for two feature-length films in 2008 and 2010.

Despite rumours of a third film being in the works, Cattrall wasn't keen to reprise her full in another movie or a revival.

"We've never been friends," Cattrall admitted in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, speaking about her relationship between herself and the show's cast.

"We've been colleagues and in some ways, it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona. They all have children and I am 10 years older and since specifically the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

Parker later expressed her sadness about Cattrall's comments in an interview with Andy Cohen.

"I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience," Parker said.

The stars doubled down on the tension between them when SJP offered her condolences after the death of Cattrall's brother.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall shared.

She added: "My mum asked me today 'When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Parker maintains she has "never done anything" to offend Cattrall.