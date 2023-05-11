Season 2 of the Sex And The City spin-off series sees sitcom star Candice Bergen reprise her role as Carrie’s no-nonsense Vogue editor, Enid Fink. Photo / Getty Images

Season 2 of the Sex And The City spin-off series sees sitcom star Candice Bergen reprise her role as Carrie’s no-nonsense Vogue editor, Enid Fink. Photo / Getty Images

A television series regular is set to return to the world of cosmopolitans and couture but sorry SATC superfans, it’s not Kim Cattrall.

Sitcom actress Candice Bergen is reprising her role as the fictional, no-nonsense Vogue editor Enid Frick in the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That.

“Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we’re thrilled about because I always loved Enid,” executive producer Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly. “She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing.”

Bergen made many appearances in the original series and even featured in the first SATC film: Sex And The City: The Movie.

She last appeared as the Vogue editor in the 2008 film, when Carrie is geting ready to marry Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth. Bergen’s character wanted Carrie to feature in the magazine with the cover line “The Last Single Girl”.

Bergen is best known for her award-winning roles in Boston Legal and Murphy Brown, where she was nominated for three consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series awards and winning two of them.

Candice Bergen is seen arriving to the 'And Just Like That' film set on December 1, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Confirmation of Bergen’s return to the Sex and the City world comes six months after the star was spotted on set. She was photographed in December holding what seemed to be a script in New York City.

Also joining the cast in season 2 of And Just Like That is Carrie’s former lover Aiden, played by John Corbett, the furniture designer who she was engaged to before cheating on him with Mr. Big in the series.

The executive producer also revealed that Unholy singer Sam Smith will be a guest star in the next season.

“Two days after they won the Grammy, they’re on our show with a Carrie necklace that says ‘Sam.’ They said they and their sisters all have them.”

Of course, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all coming back for season 2 of the series, as seen in the teaser trailer which dropped a few weeks ago.











